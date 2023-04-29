Pedestrian struck, killed by train on East Side, SAPD says

One man is dead after being fatally struck by a train on the city’s East Side Friday, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the scene at 8:35 p.m. Friday near East Crockett and Onslow Street.

A Union Pacific Train engineer and conductor told officers they saw an object directly in front of them and attempted to stop but could not stop on time.

They searched under the train to find a man believed to be in his 20s to 30s. They then called 911 and requested EMS, said SAPD.

SAFD extracted the man and attempted to provide aid. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.