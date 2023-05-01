Killeen police investigating third murder of 2023 after man found shot, killed

KILLEEN, Texas – A 42-year-old man was found fatally shot in his home, and Killeen Police said they are working to find the suspect responsible.

The man, identified as Kenny Ray Morgan, was found at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at a home in the 1700 block of Old FM 440 in Killeen, north of Austin.

According to a news release, officers were initially called for a gunshot heard inside the home.

When they arrived, they found Morgan with a fatal gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced deceased at 4:24 p.m.

Police said Morgan’s death is the third murder in Killeen this year.

At last check, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477) or online here. If your tip helps lead to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

