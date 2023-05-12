SeaWorld San Antonio welcomes new seal pup just days before Mother’s Day

SeaWorld recently welcomed a furry and flippered bundle of joy to the Pacific Point Preserve habitat, a new harbor seal pup.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio says they have a new member of their pinniped family, and the birth happened just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Harbor seal Nessie gave birth last Sunday morning to a currently unnamed male pup, that weighs in at approximately 20 pounds.

The new pup is part of three generations of harbor seals that are found in the Pacific Point Preserve, joining grandmother Mackenzie, mom Nessie and his sister Lucille, a press release said.

SeaWorld San Antonio says they’ll go through a naming process within the next couple of weeks. A video of the harbor pup can be seen in the media player above.

Currently, the pup is doing well and has been swimming, nursing and basking in the limited sun with his mother, SeaWorld said.

Harbor seals are typically found along both temperate and Arctic marine coastlines of the Northern Hemisphere and are the most widely found species of pinniped.

They can be seen in coastal waters of both the northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans, along with the Baltic and North Seas.

