Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson visits San Antonio for XFL championship game

SAN ANTONIO – Former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back in San Antonio, but this time it’s for the end of the XFL season.

The Arlington Renegades are facing off against the DC Defenders in the XFL championship game at the Alamodome on Saturday.

Johnson and XFL Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia last visited the Alamo City for the official launch of the XFL earlier this year.

This championship game will be the first since Johnson took ownership of the league.

When asked about the overall XFL season and its success, Johnson said there have been some setbacks, but at the end of the day, they’ll keep moving forward.

“Also, you gotta give it to the players out there...” he said.

The Renegades and the Defenders previously played close games at the Alamodome, with Arlington losing to San Antonio, 15-9 and the Defenders surviving against the Brahmas 29-28, on a missed last-second field goal.

Johnson announced that San Antonio would be the host city for the XFL championship back in February, saying it was “an easy decision.”

“San Antonio was always very high on the list...,” Johnson said. “It’s a diverse town, as we’ve talked about. It represents all the values and ideals of what we stand for as a league, as part of football nation. So we led with that. It was an easy decision.”

You can watch KSAT’s livestream of the press conference below:

