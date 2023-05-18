San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem remembered 6 years after his death

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday marks the six-year anniversary of the death of San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem.

The 31-year-old husband and father of three died while responding to a fire on May 18, 2017, at Ingram Square Shopping Center.

Hundreds of family members, friends, election officials and firefighters attended Deem’s funeral service at Community Bible Church.

“(It was) probably the most challenging fire in our generation (a fire that) “defined and created a new normal” and “changed our department permanently,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said during an emotional address at the service.

Following the remarks, Hood led a team of firefighters to ring the final alarm for Deem.

San Antonio Fire Department officials shared a tribute to Deem on Facebook Thursday calling him a beloved family member.

“Scott is sorely missed, but remembered for his kindness, compassion and service,” the tribute said.

Deem was a six-year veteran of the department. He was assigned to Ladder 35 on the A Shift.

Firefighters Brad Phipps and Robert Vasquez were also injured in the fire that killed Deem.

Emond Johnson is accused of intentionally starting the fire. He is facing five charges, including murder, arson resulting in death, two charges of arson causing bodily injury and arson of a building. His trial date was originally scheduled to start in February but was pushed back to Sept. 18. Johnson was reportedly behind on rent at the building and told investigators that he wanted to get out of his lease.

State Fire Marshals released a 112 page report following an investigation into the deadly blaze. The state fire marshal’s office does a review anytime a firefighter is killed in the line of duty.

