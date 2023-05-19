Electrical line down on Loop 1604 near La Cantera causing traffic jam, power outage

SAN ANTONIO – Avoid Loop 1604 near La Cantera Parkway.
That’s the word from the Texas Department of Public Safety in San Antonio after an emergency road closure due to a downed electrical line in the area.
Footage from Sky 12 showed significant back-up on Loop 1604 as well as Interstate 10.
A CPS Energy map shows about 200 customers without power in the area
For more information on traffic conditions, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.
TRAFFIC ALERT (3:30 PM): Our crews are en route to 1604/I-10 near La Cantera in response to reports of a downed power line.— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 19, 2023
We advise drivers to find an alternate route and to Move Over or Slow Down for crews.
Thank you for your patience and understanding! pic.twitter.com/nA34WggtRV
⚠️MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ EB/WB Loop 1604 at La Cantera CLOSED due to traffic incident. Expect major delays. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NDZdIAn05G— TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) May 19, 2023