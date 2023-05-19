88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Electrical line down on Loop 1604 near La Cantera causing traffic jam, power outage

TxDOT: Expect major delays

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Traffic, Northwest Side, SAPD, CPS Energy
Sky 12 shows traffic backed up on Loop 1604 near La Cantera on the afternoon of May 19, 2023. TxDOT closed Loop 1604 because of downed power lines in the area. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Avoid Loop 1604 near La Cantera Parkway.

That’s the word from the Texas Department of Public Safety in San Antonio after an emergency road closure due to a downed electrical line in the area.

Footage from Sky 12 showed significant back-up on Loop 1604 as well as Interstate 10.

A CPS Energy map shows about 200 customers without power in the area

For more information on traffic conditions, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email