Electrical line down on Loop 1604 near La Cantera causing traffic jam, power outage

Sky 12 shows traffic backed up on Loop 1604 near La Cantera on the afternoon of May 19, 2023. TxDOT closed Loop 1604 because of downed power lines in the area.

SAN ANTONIO – Avoid Loop 1604 near La Cantera Parkway.

That’s the word from the Texas Department of Public Safety in San Antonio after an emergency road closure due to a downed electrical line in the area.

Footage from Sky 12 showed significant back-up on Loop 1604 as well as Interstate 10.

A CPS Energy map shows about 200 customers without power in the area

For more information on traffic conditions, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

TRAFFIC ALERT (3:30 PM): Our crews are en route to 1604/I-10 near La Cantera in response to reports of a downed power line.



We advise drivers to find an alternate route and to Move Over or Slow Down for crews.



Thank you for your patience and understanding! pic.twitter.com/nA34WggtRV — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 19, 2023