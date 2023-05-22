Send your messages of hope to the Uvalde community

UVALDE, Texas – This story is part of KSAT’s interactive project “One Year In: Uvalde,” which honors victims and survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022.

Wednesday marks one year since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

On May 24, 2022, 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers were gunned down in their classrooms, marking the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

With the one-year mark coming up, we want you to share your messages of hope for the families of victims, survivors and the community.

