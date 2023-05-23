‘One Year In: Uvalde’ — Scenes from a year since the Robb Elementary tragedy

A memorial for victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting is set up at the Uvalde town square.

UVALDE, Texas – This story is part of KSAT’s interactive project “One Year In: Uvalde,” which honors victims and survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022.

The community of Uvalde was hit with a tragedy one year ago. On May 24, 2022, 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School, forever changing the town about 90 miles from San Antonio.

Since then, families and community members have come together to grieve, push for accountability from law enforcement and fight for gun reform. KSAT has visited the town weekly to learn about the 21 victims and document their families’ path to healing.

View some of those moments in the slideshow below. The photos were taken in and around Uvalde for our tribute, “One Year In: Uvalde.”

“One Year In: Uvalde” will air at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. The in-depth report will air on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT’s YouTube channel and KSAT Plus. You can download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone here.

You can also view KSAT’s interactive narrative here.

