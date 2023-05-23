Watch KSAT’s live coverage from Uvalde on May 24 to mark one year since Robb Elementary shooting

UVALDE, Texas – KSAT will be live in Uvalde on Wednesday, May 24 to mark one year since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

Two teachers and 19 fourth-grade students were killed on May 24, 2022. Since then, KSAT has traveled to Uvalde weekly to tell the stories of victims, their families and the community as they fight for accountability and gun reform.

KSAT will have anchored newscasts in Uvalde for Good Morning San Antonio, News at Noon, News at 5, News at 5:30, 6 O’Clock News and the Nightbeat.

Also on Wednesday, reporters will deliver stories on recovery, impact and remembrance as the community heals from the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Then at 9 p.m., KSAT will air “One Year In: Uvalde,” a special tribute honoring victims, survivors and the community.

The in-depth report will air on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT’s YouTube channel and KSAT Plus. You can download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone here.

KSAT will also publish an interactive narrative to supplement the special.

