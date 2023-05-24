WATCH LIVE: Prayer vigils held on one year date of Uvalde school shooting to honor 21 victims

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde community is coming together for two prayer vigils on Wednesday night to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting one year after their deaths.

The first prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Uvalde County Fairplex, organized by the Uvalde Ministerial Alliance.

The second will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Uvalde Memorial Park. It was organized by Lives Robbed, the advocacy group formed in the wake of the shooting.

Wednesday, May 24, marks one year since the school massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Since the tragedy, parents and families have spent the last year grieving their loved ones and fighting for change in gun legislation.

The Uvalde Ministerial Alliance said they’re hosting their vigil for a “time of remembrance, reflection, and healing.”

“Our hope is to provide the community an opportunity to come together to help comfort, strengthen, and encourage each other,” the alliance said in a statement. “This will be a time of remembrance, reflection, and healing as we honor all those impacted by the events of May 24, 2022.”

