President Biden to speak about Uvalde school shooting on Wednesday

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting remains ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech to mark one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The speech is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. from the White House grand staircase. You can view the livestream when it happens in the video player above.

President Biden, along with the First Lady, originally visited Uvalde after 19 students and two teachers were tragically shot and killed by a teenage gunman at Robb Elementary.

About a month later, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed by Congress and then signed into law by President Biden.

KSAT will air “One Year In: Uvalde,” a special tribute honoring victims’ legacies and highlighting their families’ unwavering pursuit of change and accountability on Wednesday night.

The in-depth report will air at 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT’s YouTube channel and KSAT Plus. You can download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone here.