Poetry, public art will be the focus of ‘pocket park’ on San Antonio’s West Side

The project was a multi-discipline collaboration featuring work by San Antonio artists and poets.

SAN ANTONIO – A community space combining prose and visual art will open to the public after a dedication ceremony on Saturday.

Poet’s Pointe is a pocket park located at 2509 W. Mistletoe Ave. on the West Side. The project is a collaboration between San Antonio artists Kim Bishop and Luis Valderas.

“This project gave us an opportunity to create a place where the future of this community can gather, meditate and perform while they look up to the sky and contemplate the most important question — ‘What if?’” collaborating artists Bishop and Valderas said.

The small park will also incorporate an initiative by former San Antonio Port Laureate Octavio Quintanilla.

A dedication ceremony is set for Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the park. A ribbon cutting by District 7 Councilwoman Rosie Castro, refreshments and a poetry reading from Quintanilla are also part of the ceremony.

The City of San Antonio’s Arts & Culture Department initiated the project as part of a capital improvements project for the Seeling Channel floodplain. The department worked with Bishop and Valderas to create a community space of beautification and placemaking.

“This is an example of how thoughtful and intentional public art design can be used to create a multi-use setting for enjoying the outdoors, socializing, reading and creating,” said Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones. “Through this functional artwork, we hope (to) contribute to a healthy, connected community and creating memorable experiences for all.”

Bishop and Valderas invited artists and poets from District 7 to assist with the project.

The art and poetry displayed draw inspiration from the elements and nearby street names.

Poet’s Pointe will feature the work of artists from several disciplines, including:

Lead Artists and Curators: Kim Bishop and Luis Valderas (Bishop & Valderas, LLC).

Poems curated by Octavio Quintanilla and created by poets Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson, Dr. Carmen Tafolla, Eddie Vega, Octavio Quintanilla, Jenny Browne, Joshua Robbins and Natalia Treviño.

Artworks curated by Kim Bishop & Luis Valderas and created by artists Brandy Gonzalez, Cody Vance, Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, David Zamora Casas, Jose Balli, Margaret Craig and Norma Jean Moore.