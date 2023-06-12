Students from Texas, Louisiana learn about careers in aviation, aerospace at San Antonio’s Tech Port

Students from Louisiana joined other students in San Antonio for an event at the Boeing Center at Tech Port Monday morning.

Jaiquan Wright is one of the students attending the program called Project Leaders Inspiring Future Talent (LIFT), where aviation professionals spend time with students to educate them about different career pathways.

“I plan on going to the Airforce after high school, so it’s a milestone for me to learn about aviation and what goes on in daily life of aviation,” Wright said.

The Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) is hosting its 36th annual conference in San Antonio and today the AMAC Foundation in partnership with the San Antonio Airport System put together this special day for students grades 8 to 12.

AMAC is a trade association that focuses on helping minorities and women in employment and opportunities through the aviation and aerospace industries.

“The AMAC Foundation Board puts on Project LIFT where we expose young people to the aviation industry and invite them to participate in this industry. Today we have over 106 kids here. Some from the San Antonio area. Some from Louisiana that get to see all the things that take place in aviation,” said Cleve Dunn, Jr, AMAC board member.

Students participated in different workshops focused on flying, airports and drones.

They also engaged in exhibits at AREA 21 that focus on aviation, aerospace and cybersecurity.

“It’s about bringing kids here and showing them what often happens behind the fence line, behind the security gate. So, it’s exposing them to things that are happening in San Antonio and it’s not always easy for kids to see it directly,” said Will Garrett, Vice President of Talent & Technology Development & Integration at Port San Antonio.