NISD approves pay raises, one-time bonuses for all staff in 2023-24 school year

SAN ANTONIO – Trustees for the Northside Independent School District approved a compensation package that includes a pay raise and a one-time retention bonus for all employees for the 2023-2024 school year.

In a news release on Tuesday, NISD said all staff will see a 3% midpoint pay increase. Classroom teachers and other employee groups on next year’s teacher hiring schedule will see a $2,000 increase, the release states.

NISD said staff hired before Sept. 1, 2023, will also receive a one-time retention payment from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund in an effort to keep existing employees and attract new staff.

The amount of money in the bonus depends on the teaching category, with most employees receiving about $1,200. Staff who work in special education and bilingual education will receive a bonus of $2,500.

“Our employees are the heart of this organization,” NISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft said in the release. “We value their work and wanted to make sure we could increase compensation for them in the new school year. We remain hopeful and will continue to advocate to state legislators that funding be allocated to further improve employee compensation.”

The release adds that the compensation package increases the budget by about $25 million.

