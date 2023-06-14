U.S. Army celebrates its 248th birthday at Fort Sam Houston

Soldiers stand in various Army uniforms during the U.S. Army North's 248th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at the Historic Quadrangle at Fort Sam Houston.

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Army North, a formation based at Fort Sam Houston, held a celebration for the Army’s 248th birthday Wednesday afternoon at Fort Sam Houston’s Quadrangle.

The celebration was hosted by Lt. Gen. John Evans Jr., U.S. Army North’s commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Gan, senior enlisted leader.

“Even though we are celebrating 248 years in retrospect, unlike you and I, who will have birthdays that will end at some point, the Army’s birthdays will never end, we are an enduring force for good and we’re counting on the American people to help us sustain our all-volunteer force for the future,” Evans said before cutting the Army’s birthday cake.

The ceremony included a birthday cake cutting featuring the oldest and youngest soldiers in the command.

Music was provided by the 323rd Army Band, “Fort Sam’s Own.”

“For 248 years, our Army has stood as the vanguard of freedom in our country,” Evans said. “It is one of the oldest organizations in our country … older than our county itself. It is the spirit of the men and women that have served in our Army that keeps it alive … keeps it going.”

The Army is one of the oldest military institutions in the country. The theme for this year is “Be all you can be,” focusing on the unlimited possibilities the Army can offer.