ME’s office identifies construction worker killed during manhole installation on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a construction worker who was killed on Tuesday on the far West Side.

Shawn Jimmy Pedregon, 51, died of traumatic injuries, the office said. His death was ruled as an accident.

Pedregon was killed while working to install a manhole in the 5100 block of Rogers Road, near Wiseman Boulevard in the Westover Hills area.

A person with the construction contracting company told KSAT that the worker became trapped after a section of shoring failed and caused the sides of the hole to collapse.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department said the man fell about 15 feet.

