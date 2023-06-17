SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in East Side shooting

San Antonio police are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects who shot at a moving vehicle in January.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who shot at a moving vehicle in January.

It happened on Jan. 21 at the intersection of Upland Road and Jarbet Drive.

Police said an 18 and 20-year-old were driving southbound on Upland when they were shot at.

SAPD said the suspects waited for the two on Jarbet Drive before getting out of their vehicle to fire their handguns.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

