SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in East Side shooting

The shooting happened at the intersection of Upland Rd. and Jarbet Dr.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects who shot at a moving vehicle in January. (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who shot at a moving vehicle in January.

It happened on Jan. 21 at the intersection of Upland Road and Jarbet Drive.

Police said an 18 and 20-year-old were driving southbound on Upland when they were shot at.

SAPD said the suspects waited for the two on Jarbet Drive before getting out of their vehicle to fire their handguns.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

