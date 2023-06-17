Crime Stoppers seeking tips on suspect who shot, killed man last month

A man was found dead on a West Side street overnight and San Antonio police said they are investigating what led to his death.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed in the middle of the night on a West Side street last month, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m., Saturday, May 20, in the 4300 block of Eldridge Road, on the West Side.

Crime Stoppers said the victim, 28-year-old Charles “Ruso” Martinez, was standing in the street when people inside a black pickup truck pulled up and shot him.

He later died from his injuries, according to authorities.

A CPS Energy worker found Martinez lying in the street and notified the police.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect(s) involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

If a tip helps lead to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

