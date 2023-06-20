SILVER ALERT: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 76-year-old woman

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Monday morning.

Laura Waclawczyk was last spotted around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Club Drive in Floresville in a maroon 2017 Toyota Avalon with Texas license plate LMW0924. She was wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, jeans and glasses.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Waclawczyk is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe her disappearance may threaten her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 830-393-2535.

