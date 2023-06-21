San Antonio Zoo celebrating World Giraffe Day with its Locals Day event

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating all things giraffes on Wednesday through its Locals Day.

June 21 is World Giraffe Day, an annual event the Giraffe Conservation Foundation started to recognize the world’s tallest animal.

It so happens that June 21 is also the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in San Antonio.

The Zoo will be offering giraffe-specific activities and educational opportunities all day.

Locals Day gives the public the chance to see all that the Zoo can offer. The $8 admission is valid on select days.

The rest of the Locals Days for 2023 are:

July 29

Aug. 12

Sept. 4

Oct. 20

Nov. 24

Dec. 4