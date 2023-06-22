‘I didn’t commit no crime’: Interrogation video of man accused in wife’s death shown on third day of trial

A jury on Thursday watched an interrogation video of a man on trial for murder in his wife’s death.

Guadalupe Contreras is charged with killing Elizabeth Contreras in Aug. 2017.

Elizabeth Contreras was last seen on Aug. 2 after leaving her home to go pick up her work schedule.

Days later her body was found in the 12800 block of Old Corpus Christi Road.

Throughout the footage of Guadalupe Contreras’ interrogation, he maintained his innocence, volunteered to give his phone to investigators and gave a DNA sample.

Contreras did tell investigators that he and his wife were separated and said he saw her the night before she was reported missing when she stopped by his work.

He said after their meet-up, he had no idea where she went next but did say he talked to her on the phone while she was at a Walmart.

Thursday was the third day of trial in this case. The state will continue to present testimony on Friday.

If found guilty Guadalupe Contreras faces up to life in prison.

