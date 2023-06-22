San Antonio kids preparing for roller skating national championships

SAN ANTONIO – Local kids are lacing up their skates and perfecting their routines in preparation to compete at a roller skating competition.

Heather Essick is in the Roller Sports Hall-of-Fame and is the head coach of the Carvel Skate Club in San Antonio.

Essick says the kids are learning more than the fundamental skills of skating.

“Not only the fundamental skills of skating, artistic roller skating, jumps, spins and choreography, but discipline. They are constantly active and engaged and just that teamwork. Sportsmanship,” Essick said.

The team is getting ready to compete at the USA Roller Sports Artistic Figure Skating Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I’m excited for nationals to see how I’ve improved,” said Tegan Mundorf, a member of Carvel Skate Club.

Judges will be looking at everything from technique to performance.

“Not only the technical element, the jumps, the spins, the difficult footwork sequences but also that artistic impression with the choreography and their routines which my club works very hard at and do a great job at,” Essick said.

For 12-year-old Tessa Collier, skating makes her feel confident.

“Some of the moves were a little challenging, but once you get over them, they are really fun,” Collier said.

The Carvel Skate Club is hosting a national showcase fundraiser on July 10 at 5 p.m. at the Roller Cade on 223 Recoleta Road.