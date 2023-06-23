Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired after DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired following a DWI arrest Friday morning.

Nicholas Glauser, 22, was arrested by San Antonio police at approximately 3:11 am at San Pedro Ave and W. Woodlawn Avenue, according to a BCSO spokesperson.

Glauser, who has been with BCSO since April 2022, was assigned to the detention division prior to his termination.

Following the arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar served Glauser with an order of dismissal in accordance with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service Commission due to his probationary status with the Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from BCSO.

“As professionals, we all know what is expected of us. I’m continuing to take a strong stance against employee misconduct, both on duty and off duty. This termination should come as no surprise to anyone, especially this now-former deputy,” Salazar said in a press release.

Glauser cannot appeal the probationary dismissal and is not eligible for rehire, regardless of the outcome of the criminal case.

Jail records show he is charged with DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

His bond is set at $1,500.

If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.