Residents displaced after four apartments damaged in fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the South Side damaged four apartments, leaving several residents displaced on Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 6200 block of S. New Braunfels Ave.

Despite encountering issues with the water supply from nearby fire hydrants, the blaze was controlled in just about 35 minutes, according to SAFD.

Firefighters reported there were no injuries; however, some house pets were unaccounted for.

As of now, the apartments affected are uninhabitable.

According to SAFD, occupant services are working with the apartment’s management to help relocate the residents.

Investigators are unsure how or where the fire started.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.