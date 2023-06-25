Thousands celebrate Pride Bigger than Texas, calling for unity and freedom

SAN ANTONIO – Phillip Barcena, the Pride San Antonio president, said Pride is packed with a purpose. And this year, it’s fighting for freedom.

“With the legislation that’s been happening, not only here in the state of Texas but other states, it’s important to know that we’re fighting for our right to exist,” Barcena said.

Thousands of people packed Crockett Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate Pride.

This festival has been a staple of San Antonio Pride for two decades. Barcena said the goal each year is to celebrate unity and embrace diversity, and in a year with a political spotlight on the rights of people in the LGBTQ community, he said the fight is far from over.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, there are 491 Anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S., including 53 in Texas. Laws like Senate Bill 14, which restricts transgender youth from accessing transition-related care, will soon take effect on Sept. 1.

Barcena said this weekend is about celebrating wins and calling for action and awareness of what’s happening to the rights of the LGBTQ community.

The running of the queens starts at 8:30 p.m., followed by the official start of the parade at 9 p.m.

