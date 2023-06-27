San Antonio’s Office of Innovation releases Smart Cities roadmap, initiative

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Office of Innovation has released the Smart Cities Roadmap and Smarter Together Initiative. The project will lead with a “community-driven vision for the use of technology to improve public services and resident quality of life,” a press release said.

As San Antonio’s population and footprint grow, so does the demand for accessibility and clear lines for community engagement.

The roadmap is the culmination of a year’s worth of stakeholder engagement to inform the community-driven vision for San Antonio’s development as a leader in digital innovation.

Key features of the roadmap include:

Refreshed Mission & Vision for the Smart Cities team

Community-driven “Guiding Principles” for San Antonio as a Smart City

3 Strategies for Organizational Impact within the City of San Antonio: Business Operations, Data, Resident Engagement

Introduction to the Smarter Together Testbed focusing on 5 Challenge Areas defined by residents (Access to Transportation, Access to Public Information, Public Safety, Safe Infrastructure, Resilience and Environmental Quality)

The project has the support of Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“Cities around the world are leveraging technology to better manage assets and support future growth, economic opportunity and mobility,” Nirenberg said. “The Smart Cities Team’s Smarter Together Initiative lays out a people-centered vision and strategy that is directly responsive to the needs of San Antonio residents. The focus on innovation, proactive services and utilization of best practices will drive improvements in our administrative, financial and information systems.”

In May, the Smart Cities team launched the Smart Together Initiative nationally to drive investment and resources to San Antonio.

San Antonio is the seventh-largest and one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. The city is positioned to take advantage of the opportunities the roadmap brings.

“This initiative operationalizes San Antonio’s Smart Cities approach and will improve the way we deliver services to our residents,” City Manager Erik Walsh said.

The Office of Innovation is hosting a community celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dry Good Building at 107 N. Flores St.

The free event will bring residents, community leaders and subject matter experts together to discuss how the city plans to use the roadmap to guide research and new technologies.

For event information and to RSVP, click here.