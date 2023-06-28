Driver trapped in SUV after rollover crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in the hospital in critical condition following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Loop 1604 West, not far from the town of Helotes.

According to police, the driver lost control of his small sport utility vehicle on the exit ramp of Loop 1604 while exiting to Bandera Road.

Police said the driver rolled the vehicle several times and was trapped inside until he was rescued by firefighters. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.