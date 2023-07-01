Spurs announce signing of No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have officially put pen to paper with the signing of the No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama, according to a press release.

The signing comes after Wembanyama’s, otherwise known as “Wemby,” whirlwind homecoming to San Antonio, where he was treated by cheering fans, gifted breakfast tacos, and taken to San Antonio attractions.

The 19-year-old launched his professional basketball career at 15 years old with Nanterre 92 in the EuroCup League from 2019-21; he then joined the French club ASVEL Basket from 2021-22.

Before joining the NBA, the seven-foot, three-inch prospect played with the French club Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A French League for the 2022-23 season, where he helped lead the team to the 2023 LNB Pro A Finals and a 23-11 regular season record, said a press release.

Throughout his career, he’s earned multiple titles, including Best Young Player for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, two-time LNB All-Star (2022, 2023), two-time All-LNB First Team, and won the 2022 LNB Pro A Championship with ASVEL Basket, said officials.

Wembanyama will not be playing at the California Classing but will be part of the Spurs Summer League team in Las Vegas at the 2K24 Summer League starting July 7.

