Man shot by woman’s ex-boyfriend during argument outside nightclub, SAPD says

SAPD responded to shooting at 2:13 a.m. on July 2, 2023 in the 3800 block of Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a man who shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend during an argument outside a northside nightclub, said San Antonio police.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday at the Manhattan Night Club in the 3800 block of Blanco Road, near South Basse Road.

Police at the scene said a woman and her boyfriend were outside the club when her ex-boyfriend showed up and started an argument.

During the argument, the man pulled a gun on the current boyfriend and shot him in the shoulder before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.