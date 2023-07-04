Stabbing outside apartment leads to standoff just west of downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after a stabbing and the suspect refuses to come out of an apartment just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street, not far from San Fernando Street and Lanier High School after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, two neighbors, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, were drinking in front of their apartments when an argument happened and one slashed the other across the shoulder with a knife. That’s when, police say, the suspect ran back into his apartment and now won’t come out for officers.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD they are now trying to deescalate the situation and will make contact with the suspect later.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Authorities did not say exactly what the argument was about.