Firefighters battle flames at Korean restaurant on Northeast Side

Fire was called in around 4:20 a.m. in 2100 block of Austin Highway

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Korean restaurant fire on Austin Highway image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to put out a fire in a Korean restaurant on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Austin Highway, not far from Lanark Drive and Krueger Middle School.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 10 units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

