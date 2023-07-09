88º

Hispanic Texans hold largest share of the population but earn lower wages, Census data shows

Demographers predict there will be 20 million Hispanic Texans by 2050.

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Latinos in Texas now make up the largest share of the state’s population — that’s new information from the most recent Census data.

Since 2000, the Hispanic population has doubled to nearly 12 million Hispanic Texans.

This is something that many demographers predict over time. Monica Cruz, from the Texas Demographic Center, said that trend is set to continue.

Demographers predict there will be 20 million Hispanic Texans by 2050.

“I’m not surprised; it was just a matter of time,” Cruz said.

Graciela Sanchez, from the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, hopes lawmakers will take this data seriously.

“I hope our leadership takes advantage of using that information and trying to create policies and budgeting that support our community,” Sanchez said.

Census data also revealed the median income for Hispanic Texans is $55,000 compared to non-Hispanic Texans earning $81,000.

Sanchez hopes future policy will create a more equitable Texas.

“How do we improve the education? How do we improve the health of our community? How do we improve the lived experience of our community?” Sanchez said.

A chunk of the growth comes from Hispanics moving from other states to Texas. Another piece of the growth comes from birth rates.

“We’ve experienced declines in birth rates among all racial ethnic groups over the past decade. But still, Hispanics have higher birth rates than the other racial ethnic groups, which has been a part of that driver,” Sanchez said.

Nearly half of Hispanic Texans live in Dallas, Harris, El Paso, Hidalgo counties and, of course, Bexar County.

“San Antonio is the only city that actually has a majority of the Hispanic population where now standard about 64% of the city’s population,” Sanchez said.

