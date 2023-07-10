Community members raise concerns over increase in gun violence on South Side

San Antonio police responded to yet another shooting in the city, this time at a South Side hotel on Monday, and the increase in gun violence is causing concern among some community members.

“Too much hate, too much anger, too much acting without thinking,” one South Side resident told KSAT.

Community members are reacting to the increase in gun violence gripping the community.

On Friday, a shooting on the lanes of Highway 90 between General Hudnell and Zarzamora left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s seeming like every day there’s a shooting here or there, there’s road rage. We were victims of road rage one time, and it was scary. I had a gun pointed at me one time, so it’s very scary,” said another resident.

That same day, there was another shooting on the South Side, this time at an ATM. Police said a man shot and killed two people who tried to rob him. The shooting happened before noon on Friday at a Chase Bank near SW Military Drive and Interstate 35, not far from South Park Mall.

“It’s really concerning. It’s scary to have to, you know, walk around alone and make sure you’re aware of all your surroundings and different things like that,” said another South Side resident.

Monday’s shooting before noon at a South Side hotel off I-35, near Southwest Military Drive, left a 31-year-old man in critical condition after being shot three times. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

“There are way too many guns out in society, and I believe that’s what’s fueling the violence, not only here and in San Antonio but in the country,” said another South Side resident.