Man found shot in breezeway at South Side motel, taken to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found lying in the breezeway of a South Side motel with three gunshot wounds on Monday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police were called to the shooting just before noon on Monday in the 7200 block of Interstate 35 South, between Southwest Military Drive and Grosvenor Boulevard.

Details about the shooting were limited, but police said the man, 31, was alert and conscious when they arrived. He was shot in an arm and a leg.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unknown if the shooting happened inside a motel room or on the breezeway, and police did not know if he was an occupant at the motel.

Police are speaking with one witness who works at the motel and heard the commotion.

Officers said they do not have any details about the shooter, as some information is contradictory.

San Antonio police respond to an incident on Monday, July 10, 2023, at SW Military Drive and Grosvenor Boulevard.

