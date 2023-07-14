80º

1 person wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Southeast Side, police say

Incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in 100 block of E. Palfrey St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Palfrey shooting. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – An juvenile male is in the hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s Southeast Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Palfrey Street, not far from Pecan Valley Drive and Interstate 37.

According to police, the juvenile male was walking down the street with two friends when someone in a vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired several gunshots.

Police said the victim was struck three times in the leg by the gunfire. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

SAPD said at this time, they do not have a description of the suspects or vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

