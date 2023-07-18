104º

Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from house fire on North Side

ACS is caring for the animals as SAFD is working to contact the homeowner

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAFD responds to house fire in the 1500 block of Alhambra on the city's North Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters rescued two dogs during a house fire on the city’s North Side Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Alhambra.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters found two dogs inside one of the bedrooms. Crews were able to escape the flames without injury and knocked out the fire.

Animal Care Services responded to the scene to care for the animals.

The owners were not home at the time of the fire. SAFD is working to contact them.

CPS Energy is working to repair a downed power line behind the home. SAFD investigators are working to determine if it played a role in the fire.

Firefighters said half of the home had extensive damage.

