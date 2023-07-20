This summer’s heat-related illnesses in San Antonio surpass any summer in last 5 years

Cyclists take a water break during an evening ride, Monday, June 26, 2023, in San Antonio. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The last few weeks have been some of the most dangerous in terms of heat-related illnesses in San Antonio, according to the latest data from the city health department.

Four of the past five weeks rank as the worst for heat-related illness since 2018, the first year that Metropolitan Health District’s online reports date back.

The week ending June 24 had the most heat-related illnesses — 81 — in San Antonio. Three were heat strokes and 78 were heat exhaustion.

The highest peak heat index value on record in San Antonio was recorded on Tuesday, June 20 at 116 degrees. The heat index is what it feels like when you step outside, factoring in the humidity.

The second most heat-related illnesses per week — 62 — were recorded for the week ending July 1. Last week, there were 60 heat-related illnesses.

Four of the past five weeks are the four worst for heat-related illness since 2018, the first year that Metropolitan Health District’s online reports date back. (KSAT)

The number of heat-related injuries in the past few weeks is alarmingly higher than in any other week in the last six years.

Also, so far this year, San Antonio has tied last year’s total heat stroke cases — 14 — and we are barely in the middle of summer.

So far this year, there have been 359 heat-related illnesses in San Antonio. Last year at this time, there had been 316 heat-related illnesses.

There were a total of 504 heat-related incidents for all of 2022.

One death since 2018 has been contributed to heat, and that happened in the week ending on July 17, 2022.

City and county officials are urging people to find a place to keep cool during the extreme heat.

As we’ve entered the middle of summer, afternoon humidity has started to come down as soils have dried out. So, even though it will still be hot outside, the heat index will not be as much of a factor.

People should still exercise heat caution, though, as temperatures will be above 100 degrees. Click here for the latest weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team.

