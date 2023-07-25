BCSO searching for man last seen in west Bexar County

Bryan Franco Quintana was last seen on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the 3000 block of Calico Corner, not far from Pue and Kriewald roads.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 32-year-old man who disappeared in west Bexar County.

Bryan Franco Quintana was last seen on Sunday evening in the 3000 block of Calico Corner, not far from Pue and Kriewald roads.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 151 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

⚠️🚨Missing Person- Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Bryan Franco Quintana, 32.... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

