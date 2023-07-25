Overnight wrong-way crash highlights ongoing problem on one-way street, neighbors say

Firefighters worked with a tow truck driver for hours to recover the wrecked SUV.

SAN ANTONIO – People who live near the area where an SUV rolled over and crashed early Tuesday morning say it highlights an ongoing problem that they have had in the area.

San Antonio police say the driver of that SUV was heading the wrong way on W. Malone Avenue, a one-way street, when he lost control before 2 a.m., rolled over and crashed.

They say the driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries.

A woman passenger also suffered a minor injury from the crash.

However, officers at the scene said she was attacked by ants when she tried to run and hide in an ant bed. They say she was taken to a hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to the ant bites.

Investigators, meanwhile, worked to piece together what happened, marking off a wide crash scene with red paint.

The SUV landed right next to the backyard of a home. A woman who lives there says the vehicle damaged her chicken coop but spared her chickens. (KSAT 12 News)

The paint marks show the car hit a curb in two different places before veering to the right and rolling over next to the backyard of a home.

A woman who lives in the home told KSAT 12 News that the out-of-control SUV damaged her backyard chicken coop but did not harm her animals.

San Antonio firefighters spent several hours working with a tow truck driver to remove the SUV from the ditch where it landed.

Several neighbors, none of whom wanted to appear on camera, said it is not unusual to see people driving in the wrong direction on that street.

They say they plan to ask the city for help in making the area safer.

Within a few minutes of police clearing the scene and reopening the area to traffic, KSAT 12 News saw two drivers attempt to travel west on the eastbound roadway.