Man arrested on murder charges after police find 2 bludgeoned, decomposing bodies in Bandera home

Bandera County deputies said victims had ‘severe trauma’ to heads

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Michael Andrew Novak mugshot (Bandera County Sheriff's Office)

BANDERA, Texas – A man was arrested on two counts of murder after deputies found two bludgeoned, decomposing bodies in a Bandera home, according to a report from the Bandera Bulletin.

Bandera County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt King told the paper that the two victims, whose identities have not been released, were found lying in bed Friday evening at a home in the 8700 block of Wharton’s Dock Road.

Michael Andrew Novak, 28, has been charged with murder.

King told the Bulletin that responding deputies “smelled decomposition. They looked in the windows and saw bodies in the bedroom.”

He also said the victims’ bodies appear to have suffered “severe trauma” to their heads.

“We believe it’s the residents, but due to the trauma and decomposition, we haven’t been able to positively identify,” King told the Bulletin.

According to the paper, a responding deputy saw a bedroom door shut slowly as he entered the residence and that’s when Novak was arrested.

His bonds have been set at a combined $1 million, King said.

KSAT has reached out to the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

