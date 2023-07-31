TxDOT opens new northbound flyover ramp at Loop 410 and I-10 on East Side

TxDOT Opens New Flyover Ramp at Loop 410 and I-10 in East San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers making their way through San Antonio on Loop 410 now have a new way to connect to I-10 with a new flyover on the city’s East Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Contractors opened the new northbound Loop 410 flyover ramp to eastbound I-10 early Monday morning.

Motorists headed towards Ackerman Road are recommended to use the original exit at E. Houston St

The latest flyover is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s ongoing goal to improve mobility and enhance safety along the east side corridor.

With the completion of the northbound flyover, workers will focus on finishing the westbound flyover ramp to southbound Loop 410.

TxDOT has allotted $100 million in the effort to improve the Loop 410 and I-10 interchange.

When completed, the interchange will have two new flyover ramps, new turnarounds at Rigsby Avenue and Ackerman Road, and frontage road improvements, said TxDOT.