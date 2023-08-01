99º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Faulty AC unit likely to blame for house fire on near North Side

Fire was called in around 2:15 a.m. in 800 block of Fresno Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A faulty air conditioning unit is the likely cause of a house fire on the near North Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 2:15 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Fresno Street, not far from Blanco Road and Thomas Edison High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke and flames showing on the side of the house. They knocked the fire down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started on the outside of the home by an air conditioning unit. The fire left a big hole on the side of the house, firefighters said.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters. A damage estimate was not given.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email