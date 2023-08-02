Bandera County man on probation for violent crime now charged with murder

Michael Andrew Novak, 28, is booked on two counts of murder and is being held on a one million dollar bond.

San Antonio – Bandera County Sheriff’s investigators have released limited details on a double murder over the weekend.

Elizabeth Miller lives across the street on Wharton Dock Road, where Novak was arrested Friday. She tells KSAT he was staying in the house with his mother and her boyfriend.

“There was something about him that just didn’t sit right with me,” Miller said.

She had not seen or heard from the couple for days.

The sheriff’s office has not yet identified the victims.

“They were just real good people,” she said. “If you needed something, you could go ask them. If they had it, they’d help.”

State records show Novak has a lengthy criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile.

In early 2023, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Records show he was put on probation for that charge in May.

Neighbors have started a memorial outside the couple’s home.