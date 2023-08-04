Why extreme heat can be dangerous if you’re on medications

As extreme heat conditions continue to grip our region, health experts urge everyone -- especially people on medications -- to take extra precautions.

SAN ANTONIO – As extreme heat conditions continue to grip our region, health experts urge everyone -- especially people on medications -- to take extra precautions.

The combination of scorching temperatures and certain medications can pose significant risks to our health.

Health officials say its essential to be aware of how the heat can interact with certain drugs, potentially leading to adverse effects.

“So, we’re having some of our patients coming in with some elevated blood pressure readings, which we can see blood pressure going a little bit high in the heat,” said Dr. Linu Samuel, Central Medical Director, of Dedicated Senior Medical Center in San Antonio.

Samuel said in extreme heat conditions, the body’s ability to regulate temperature can be severely compromised. This is particularly concerning to individuals who are on medications that affect the body’s ability to sweat. One common example is allergy medications.

“In the way that they work, they reduce blood flow. And by reducing blood flow, that decreases our ability to sweat in our skin, to thermal, regulate or control this temperature. And that can put us at increased risk for heat exposure,” Samuel said.

Other drugs like diuretics can further exacerbate dehydration -- potentially leading to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“The best thing to do is not necessarily stop taking them, because those medications are being prescribed for a specific reason. But the best thing to do is continue those medications, make sure you’re staying well hydrated, drinking plenty of water throughout the day, plenty of fluids,” Samuel said.

It’s essential to avoid direct sun exposure during peak heat hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., seek shade whenever possible, and wear lightweight, breathable clothing to help your body regulate its temperature.

Samuel also advises to keep your medications in a cool area to ensure their effectiveness.

“There are also certain medications like insulin and insulin-type products that are required to be stored in a cool temperature, like a refrigerator. So, leaving those in your car can damage those medications and or it can change how well they work,” he said.

As temperatures soar, health experts say it’s critical to take proper precautions and ensure the safety and efficacy of your medications. Read the labels, store them correctly, and, if in doubt, consult your pharmacist or healthcare provider.

Also on KSAT.com: