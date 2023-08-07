Medical probe on police inaction during Uvalde school shooting at a standstill

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting remains ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

SAN ANTONIO – ABC News is reporting that a medical probe on police inaction during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde is currently at a standstill, and that no tangible progress has been made.

Five medical experts had been chosen to do a “casualty analysis” and try and figure out if any of the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary might have survived, if first responders had gotten to them quicker.

Dr. Mark Escott, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s chief medical officer, told ABC News that while they have DPS records, the medical records have not been handed over, despite requesting them last fall.

“It’s been months,” Escott said to ABC News. “And the most important piece of evidence are the autopsies, and I don’t have any of those.”

Records obtained by ABC News show that Escott has tried to set up meetings with District Attorney Christina Mitchell, only for her to delay that.

Mitchell has refused to release any records connected to the shooting, citing the continuing investigation.

The emergency response on May 24, 2022, had a 77-minute delay as police prepared a counterassault. It was a decision that was ultimately criticized by experts, as current police protocol states that responding officers should engage and run toward gunfire when active shooters are called in.

The ABC News report says those in Uvalde were surprised and disappointed by the delay with the medical probe.

“We have to continue to fight for Jackie, and we need the justice for them, and I don’t think the healing process is even going to begin if we don’t have that,” said Gloria Cazares to ABC News, whose daughter Jackie was killed at Robb Elementary.

