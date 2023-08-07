WATCH LIVE: SAFD responding to massive fire at apartment complex on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a large fire at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road, near Fredericksburg Road.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time but crowds of people have been evacuated.

Joe Arrington, a spokesperson with SAFD, called it a “very active large apartment fire.”

As of 9:45 p.m., 39 units were responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

