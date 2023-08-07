92º
WATCH LIVE: SAFD responding to massive fire at apartment complex on Northwest Side

Fire was reported in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a large fire at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road, near Fredericksburg Road.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time but crowds of people have been evacuated.

Joe Arrington, a spokesperson with SAFD, called it a “very active large apartment fire.”

As of 9:45 p.m., 39 units were responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

