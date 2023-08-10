San Antonio nonprofit’s van used to deliver meals to unhoused people vandalized

Corazon Ministries and Travis Park Church need help repairing a van used to deliver meals to the unhoused in the area. The van is the second vehicle vandalized in a week.

SAN ANTONIO – A van used to deliver meals to unhoused people was vandalized Sunday night in the downtown Travis Park Church parking lot.

Erika Borrego, president and CEO of Corazon Ministries, said the van is used to deliver hundreds of meals daily.

“Our hope is to get this fixed very quickly and be able to put it back on the road. But as of today, we delivered those meals in personal vehicles,” Borrego said. “We just can’t let it deter us from meeting our mission.”

A report by San Antonio police a couple of days earlier said four tires on a vehicle were slashed.

The suspect is a disgruntled client, officials say.

“The folks that we serve are challenged. And it really is an unintended consequence of the people that we are going to serve and continue to serve every day,” Borrego said.

She said Corazon Ministries is using more funds to upgrade security on the premises. That’s money that could be used to meet its mission instead.

The nonprofit said it welcomes any relief and help with open hands.

“Let’s take care of each other, and let’s try to ensure that these types of incidents don’t happen to other nonprofits or other businesses in the community,” Borrego said.