Fire in detached garage spreads to home on South Side; no injuries reported, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical malfunction is likely to blame for a fire at a two-story home on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of East Mitchell Street, not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire started in a detached garage and then spread to the home in front of it. The fire got in between the first and second floors of the home.

Fire officials said firefighters could not access the fire because the only stairway to the second floor was engulfed in flames. They had to wait for the fire to break through the food to be able to put it out.

Firefighters say they believe the fire may have started due to an electrical malfunction. A fire investigation team will work to determine an exact cause.

The residents say there was no car in the garage at the time of the fire. Three people were inside the house and they all managed to get out safely. There were no injuries to either them or to firefighters.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call. A damage estimate to the home was not given.