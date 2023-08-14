80º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Fire in detached garage spreads to home on South Side; no injuries reported, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 1:20 a.m. in 400 block of E. Mitchell St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, South Side
East Mitchell Street fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical malfunction is likely to blame for a fire at a two-story home on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of East Mitchell Street, not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire started in a detached garage and then spread to the home in front of it. The fire got in between the first and second floors of the home.

Fire officials said firefighters could not access the fire because the only stairway to the second floor was engulfed in flames. They had to wait for the fire to break through the food to be able to put it out.

Firefighters say they believe the fire may have started due to an electrical malfunction. A fire investigation team will work to determine an exact cause.

The residents say there was no car in the garage at the time of the fire. Three people were inside the house and they all managed to get out safely. There were no injuries to either them or to firefighters.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call. A damage estimate to the home was not given.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter