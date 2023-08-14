79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Gunfire erupts between 2 groups at NE Side apartment complex; 1 person wounded, SAPD says

Shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at Merida Apartments

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northeast Side
Merida apartment homes shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man was shot in the leg during a gun battle between two groups at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at a the Merida Apartment homes in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Starcrest Drive.

According to police, the man was struck in the leg while two groups of people were shooting at each other just inside the gates of the apartment homes.

Police said bullets were flying everywhere during the gun battle and that some went into apartments, but that no one else was hit by the gunfire.

The man who was struck in the leg was in a lot of pain and did not give any information about the people who shot him.

Investigators roped off a wide area of the apartment complex as a crime scene while they looked for clues. So far, no arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter