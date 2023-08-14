92º
Nestlé Tollhouse recalls some cookie dough due to wood fragments

Two batches affected

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Nestlé USA is recalling some cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

The recall affects two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products.

The recalled dough was produced on April 24 and 25, 2023, and has a batch code of either 311457531K or 311557534K.

Anyone with the dough should not cook or eat it but should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a refund.

The company says no illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other Nestlé Toll House products are affected by the recall.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST on Monday-Friday.

